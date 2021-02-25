Edita fotos para redes sociales con PicsArt
Crea un proyecto fotográfico editado para medios sociales usando la versión gratis de PicsArt.
Consumidores hoy en día están constantemente saturados con información e imágenes en las redes sociales. Parte del social media marketing es aprender maneras creativas para atraer la atención a productos y servicios , con un presupuesto que muchas veces es magro. Al final de este proyecto usted habrá aprendido a editar fotos para medios sociales usando la versión gratis de PicsArt. PicsArt es un programa de edición basado en la web para editar fotos y videos. Los usuarios de PicsArt pueden fácilmente crear e implementar ediciones creativas con herramientas de diseño virtuales para comercializar sus negocios. Nota: Este curso es de mayor utilidad para estudiantes que residen en la región de América del Norte. Actualmente, estamos trabajando para proporcionar la misma experiencia en otras regiones.
Picsart Photo Studio
Marketing
Graphic Design
redes sociales
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Crea una cuenta gratis de PicsArt y navegue la página web de PicsArt con sus herramientas.
Suba una foto a PicsArt y ajuste la iluminación con efectos
Aplique la regla de los tercios al recortar una foto con PicsArt y crea un look llamativo usando el borrador
Aplique calcomanías a su foto con PicsArt
Aplique herramientas de diseño gráfico para modificar una plantilla con PicsArt
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
