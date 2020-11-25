Using Seesaw for Student Learning
Utilizing Seesaw as a learning journal
Enhancing student learning through Seesaw activities
Celebrating student success with parents and students
By the end of this project, you will be fully confident in how to use Seesaw in your classroom. Seesaw is a learning journal that allows students and teachers to add student work, comment, and share this work with parents. It is a wonderful tool to celebrate student growth and daily successes! If you are looking for ways to engage your tech-savvy students, regardless of their age, Seesaw is a wonderful tool to use. As we learn together, you will set up your account and create activities you can use with your students right away! All this while ensuring that you are comfortable with each of Seesaw’s features, better preparing you to train your students with Seesaw or use it to improve your students’ virtual learning experience. Seesaw is a learning journal that “creates a powerful learning loop between students, teachers, and families.” It allows students to capture and share what they know through Seesaw’s digital portfolio, provides insights for teachers into student thinking and progress, and provides families with a window into their child’s learning throughout the day.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Using Seesaw to set up your class and organize work into folders
Uploading student work to the virtual classroom
Utilizing Seesaw Activities to implement student learning
Creating your own Seesaw Activity
Communicating with parents through Seesaw
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Nov 25, 2020
Thank you very much! I really appreciate this apps.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
