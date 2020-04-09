RS
May 31, 2020
I am glad to have taken this course. I came across some unknown features of Pandas (profile), sklearn library. New python libraries like yellowbrick.
LY
May 4, 2020
I was looking for Elaborated explanation of the project and implement it to clear the concept.\n\nThis course did explain it all.
By UNMILON P•
Apr 9, 2020
compact course
By Lokesh Y•
May 5, 2020
By Arnab S•
Sep 26, 2020
A good place to learn the implementation of Random Forest and Decision Trees and how to interpret the results.
By Taesun Y•
Jun 3, 2020
the course was designed well and easy to follow. I was hoping to learn a bit more advanced stuff but picked up some useful libraries that I never used it before. Just watch out for little typo when you named a dataset as "data" and next section of the video you called it "hr". The other thing I noticed that if you re-record the videos without you making mistakes along the way would have been much better for students to follow you and save time. cheers,
By Frank M N•
Sep 7, 2020
Really liked it! Up to the point on a useful subject which directly translate into business reality. Within that package you get a very nice and detailed forest of random forest!
By Alina I H•
Nov 9, 2020
Just the perfect course - a well instructed project that helped me exactly with my employee turnover prediction project at work. Thanks from Germany!
By Rahul S•
Jun 1, 2020
By samuel c j•
Jul 4, 2020
I learn a lot in a small amount of time. I would like to see more advanced projects from you!
By Sebastian J•
Apr 28, 2020
Excellent course for those who knowledge on the topics mentioned in the content.
By Ricardo D•
Sep 29, 2020
Great course. It goes to the point about decision trees and random forests.
By Kaushal P•
Jun 9, 2020
very useful project, really enjoyed while doing!
By Harshit C•
May 26, 2020
Just right for the basics of Machine Learning
By Mayank S•
May 2, 2020
Good Course. Learned a lot. Thanks Sir.
By Ketaki K•
Apr 21, 2020
The Course was very productive .
By Dr. V Y•
Apr 21, 2020
Overall Good Experience
By XAVIER S M•
Jun 2, 2020
Very Helpful !
By Akash•
May 23, 2020
great learning
By Dr. A S A A•
May 6, 2020
لا يوجد تعليق
By Widhi A P•
Jul 8, 2020
Very Good
By Doss D•
Jun 14, 2020
Thank you
By Kamlesh C•
Jul 6, 2020
THanks
By Vajinepalli s s•
Jun 18, 2020
nice
By tale p•
Jun 13, 2020
good
By SHIV P S P•
Jun 2, 2020
good
By abdul r s n•
May 19, 2020
Best