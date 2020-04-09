Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Predict Employee Turnover with scikit-learn by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
249 ratings
41 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to this project-based course on Predicting Employee Turnover with Decision Trees and Random Forests using scikit-learn. In this project, you will use Python and scikit-learn to grow decision trees and random forests, and apply them to an important business problem. Additionally, you will learn to interpret decision trees and random forest models using feature importance plots. Leverage Jupyter widgets to build interactive controls, you can change the parameters of the models on the fly with graphical controls, and see the results in real time! This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, and scikit-learn pre-installed....

By UNMILON P

Apr 9, 2020

compact course

By Lokesh Y

May 5, 2020

I was looking for Elaborated explanation of the project and implement it to clear the concept.

This course did explain it all.

By Arnab S

Sep 26, 2020

A good place to learn the implementation of Random Forest and Decision Trees and how to interpret the results.

By Taesun Y

Jun 3, 2020

the course was designed well and easy to follow. I was hoping to learn a bit more advanced stuff but picked up some useful libraries that I never used it before. Just watch out for little typo when you named a dataset as "data" and next section of the video you called it "hr". The other thing I noticed that if you re-record the videos without you making mistakes along the way would have been much better for students to follow you and save time. cheers,

By Frank M N

Sep 7, 2020

Really liked it! Up to the point on a useful subject which directly translate into business reality. Within that package you get a very nice and detailed forest of random forest!

By Alina I H

Nov 9, 2020

Just the perfect course - a well instructed project that helped me exactly with my employee turnover prediction project at work. Thanks from Germany!

By Rahul S

Jun 1, 2020

I am glad to have taken this course. I came across some unknown features of Pandas (profile), sklearn library. New python libraries like yellowbrick.

By samuel c j

Jul 4, 2020

I learn a lot in a small amount of time. I would like to see more advanced projects from you!

By Sebastian J

Apr 28, 2020

Excellent course for those who knowledge on the topics mentioned in the content.

By Ricardo D

Sep 29, 2020

Great course. It goes to the point about decision trees and random forests.

By Kaushal P

Jun 9, 2020

very useful project, really enjoyed while doing!

By Harshit C

May 26, 2020

Just right for the basics of Machine Learning

By Mayank S

May 2, 2020

Good Course. Learned a lot. Thanks Sir.

By Ketaki K

Apr 21, 2020

The Course was very productive .

By Dr. V Y

Apr 21, 2020

Overall Good Experience

By XAVIER S M

Jun 2, 2020

Very Helpful !

By Akash

May 23, 2020

great learning

By Dr. A S A A

May 6, 2020

لا يوجد تعليق

By Widhi A P

Jul 8, 2020

Very Good

By Doss D

Jun 14, 2020

Thank you

By Kamlesh C

Jul 6, 2020

THanks

By Vajinepalli s s

Jun 18, 2020

nice

By tale p

Jun 13, 2020

good

By SHIV P S P

Jun 2, 2020

good

By abdul r s n

May 19, 2020

Best

