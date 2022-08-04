Learner Reviews & Feedback for Encryption with Python: Encrypt data with key pairs by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This guided project, Encryption with Python: Encrypt data with key pairs, will help a beginning security analyst who is looking to use the Python Cryptography package to encrypt data using a public key and a private key to decrypt data. In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a private key using Python cryptography, use Python to save a key file, use Python cryptography to create a public key, encrypt a file using a Python generated public key, and decrypt a file using Python generated private key.
To achieve this, you will be taking on the role of a project manager who wants to allow the customer to share encrypted design files with the company. Python code will be developed to encrypt and decrypt the files.
In order to be successful in this project, you will need some Linux command line and environment variables knowledge, as well as Python knowledge (including objects, functions, and variables), and some IDE experience (Visual Studio Code.)...