Learner Reviews & Feedback for Endless Runner Game using Unity Engine and C# by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to build a fully functioning game using Unity engine and C# through learning about the environment in Unity, the game objects and the cameras. You will also be able to build a collision system, design the game and add more scenes, menus and music system to the game. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
