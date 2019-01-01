Learner Reviews & Feedback for Endless Runner Game using Unity Engine and C# by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to build a fully functioning game using Unity engine and C# through learning about the environment in Unity, the game objects and the cameras. You will also be able to build a collision system, design the game and add more scenes, menus and music system to the game.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....