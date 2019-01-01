Chevron Left
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to you can use coverage.py to ensure that every bit of your python code is covered by a test - hence the name coverage.py. You will create test functions for a python class, one method and a time. At each step, you will learn how to cover different aspects of your code and use the cool web interface of coverage.py to monitor your progress. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
