Enregistrer vos designs Canva sur MailChimp
Créer un compte Canva gratuit et découvrir les fonctionnalités de la plateforme
Créer des designs Canva pour MailChimp et les enregistrer sur MailChimp
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
À la fin de ce projet, vous aurez toutes les compétences de base pour sauvegarder tous vos designs Canva sur MailChimp. Grâce à ce projet, vous serez en mesure de créer des designs graphiques personnalisables pour votre marque en utilisant les divers outils de conception, couleurs et graphiques proposés par Canva, et vous serez capables de les sauvegarder sur MailChimp, la plateforme d’automatisation de messages marketing.
Ce projet requiert des connaissances de base en navigation Internet et en création de compte.
Marketing Communications
Digital Marketing
Graphic Design
Digital Media
Email Marketing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Créer un compte Canva
Concevoir une Newsletter pour MailChimp
Concevoir un bon de réduction pour MailChimp
Concevoir une carte de voeux pour MailChimp
Sauvegarder ses designs sur MailChimp
