Chevron Left
Back to Entendiendo DeltaLake

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Entendiendo DeltaLake by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

En este proyecto, vas a entender por qué es importante usar DeltaLake en tus proyectos con Spark para potenciar los procesos de Big Data....
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Entendiendo DeltaLake

By Diplo D

Oct 19, 2021

lala

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder