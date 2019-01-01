Entiende tu grupo objetivo en Facebook Audience Insights
Al final de este proyecto guiado, podrás acceder a Facebook Audience Insights y filtrar información esencial para tu próxima campaña publicitaria en Facebook. Aprenderás hoy a filtrar los intereses de tu grupo objetivo en Facebook con Facebook Audience Insights. Podrás implementar tus nuevos conocimientos en tu estrategia de marketing de redes sociales y en tu próxima campaña publicitaria en Facebook para dirigirte efectivamente a tu grupo objetivo. La meta del marketing en las redes sociales es encontrar métodos creativos para atraer la atención de su grupo objetivo en las redes sociales, muchas veces con un presupuesto de marketing mínimo. Hoy crearas una página de negocio en Facebook y conectaras Facebook Business Manager. Accederemos juntos a Facebook Insights y utilizaremos este valioso instrumento de análisis para mejor entender a los usuarios de Facebook que visitan tu página.
Este proyecto se dirige a personas que desean anunciar su empresa o su marca en la red social Facebook.
Social Media Marketing
Social Media
Social Media Platforms
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Crea una página de negocio en Facebook.
Conecta Facebook Business Manager a tu página de negocio.
Descubre Facebook Insights y obtén información sobre tu grupo objetivo.
Utiliza Facebook Insights para filtrar intereses de los usuarios.
Describe tu persona de interés en Google Sheets y Crea un grupo objetivo individual con Facebook Audience Insights.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
