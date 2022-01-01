Erste Schritte mit SQL
Komponenten einer relationalen Tabelle verstehen und beschreiben
Daten aus einer Tabelle mithilfe von SQL-Abfragen erhalten
Die Ergebnisse mithilfe von Filtern und Sortierungen modifizieren und eigene Spalten erstellen
SQL ist DIE grundlegende Technologie, um Informationen strukturiert abzulegen. In diesem anfängerfreundlichen Projekt wirst du grundlegende SQL-Abfragen schreiben! Du wirst damit Daten aus Tabellen einer sogenannten relationalen Datenbank extrahieren und modifizieren. In praktischen Übungen wirst du SQL-Code schreiben und ausführen, der die gewünschten Daten aus der Datenbank sammelt und bereit stellt. Zusätzlich wirst du die Ergebnisse modifizieren, indem du sie filterst, sortierst und neue Spalten erzeugst, um verborgene Daten ans Licht zu bringen!
Relationale Datenbank
Data Mining
Datenbank (DMBS)
SQL
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Datenbank und Tabellen kennen lernen
Das SELECT Statement verstehen und benutzen
Den WHERE-Befehl zum Filtern der Ergebnisse verwenden
Teste deine WHERE-Skills (optional)
Mit ORDER BY die Ergebnisse sortieren
Temporäre Spalten erstellen
Capstone Task (optional)
