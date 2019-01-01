Erstelle ein Mockup in Canva
Entwickle eine neue Mockup Vorlage mit Canva.
Entdecke die Smart Mockup Funktion in Canva.
Entwickle eine neue Mockup Vorlage mit Canva.
Entdecke die Smart Mockup Funktion in Canva.
Nach Abschluss dieses Projekts wirst du gelernt haben ein Mockup mit Hilfe der Gratis Version von Canva zu kreieren. Bei einem Mockup handelt es sich um ein konzeptuelles Hilfsmittel. Im Grunde stellt ein Mockup einen frühen Entwurf einer Seite oder Webapplikation dar. Mockups werden primär in der Konzipierungsphase eingesetzt, um Ideen und Konzepte in ein konkretes Design umzusetzen. Die web basierte Plattform Canva bietet alle nötigen Werkzeuge um visuell attraktive und organisierte Produkte alleine, oder als Team zu kreieren und zu teilen. Mit Hilfe von Canva wirst du lernen Fotos, Text und andere Designelemente in dein Projekt einzufügen. Zunächst wirst du deine Gedanken und Ideen sortieren, um sie dann mit Hilfe der webbasierten Grafikdesign Plattform zum Leben zu erwecken und ein Mockup zu erstellen, welches dir als Vorlage für zukünftige Projekte dienen wird. Dies wird dir in Zukunft dabei behilflich sein, dein Kleinunternehmen aktiv in den sozialen Medien zu bewerben und.
Digital Mockup
Canva
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Erstelle einen Canva Account und erkunde deinen Cava Arbeitsplatz.
Entwickle eine neue Storyboard Vorlage mit Canva.
Erwecke dein Canva Mockup mit Hilfe von Grafikdesign Elementen und Techniken zum Leben.
Entdecke die Smart Mockup Funktion in Canva.
Teile dein Mockup in den sozialen Medien mit Canva.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.