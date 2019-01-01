Erstelle ein Storyboard in Canva
Entwickle eine neue Storyboard Vorlage mit Canva.
Füge Bilder zu deinem Storyboard hinzu um ein visuelles Erlebnis zu schaffen.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Nach Abschluss dieses Projekts wirst du gelernt haben ein Storyboard mit Hilfe der Gratis Version von Canva zu kreieren. Das Storyboard (auch: Szenenbuch) ist eine visuelle Vorlage, die genutzt wird, um Bildinhalte zu erstellen. Es soll die Handlungsverläufe bildlich darstellen und ist sehr ablauforientiert. Die web basierte Plattform Canva bietet alle nötigen Werkzeuge um visuell attraktive und organisierte Produkte alleine, oder als Team zu kreieren und zu teilen. Mit Hilfe von Canva wirst du lernen Fotos, Text und andere Designelemente in dein Projekt einzufügen. Zunächst wirst du deine Gedanken und Ideen sortieren, um sie dann mit Hilfe der webbasierten Grafikdesign Plattform zum Leben zu erwecken und ein Storyboard zu erstellen, welches dir als Vorlage für zukünftige Projekte dienen wird.
Dieses Projekt richtet sich an Menschen, die mit Hilfe von Canva Projekte zu Marketingzwecken erstellen möchten.
Grafikdesign
Marketing
Content Creation
Advertising
Advertising Campaign
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Erstelle einen Canva Account und erkunde deinen Cava Arbeitsplatz.
Entwickle eine neue Storyboard Vorlage mit Canva.
Erwecke dein Storyboard mit Hilfe von Grafikdesign Elementen und Text zum Leben.
Füge Bilder in dein Storyboard hinzu um ein visuelles Erlebnis zu schaffen.
Präsentiere, Teile und speichere dein Storyboard mit Canva.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
