Erstelle Videos für soziale Medien mit PicsArt
Bearbeite dein Video für soziale Medien mit PicsArt.
Bearbeite dein Video für soziale Medien mit PicsArt.
Nach Abschluss dieses Projekts, kannst du Videos für soziale Medien mit Hilfe der gratis Version von PicsArt kreieren und gestalten. PicsArt ist eine web basierte Plattform, die es Usern ermöglicht Fotos und Videos zu bearbeiten und mit Hilfe von Grafikdesign Tools kreative Projekte zu kreieren, die zu Werbezwecken in den sozialen Medien genutzt werden können. Egal, ob du eine neue Marke startest oder eine bestehende mithilfe deiner Social-Media-Strategie optimieren möchtest – visuelle Inhalte unterstützen dich bei der Etablierung deiner Online-Identität. Die web basierte Plattform PicsArt bietet alle nötigen Werkzeuge um visuell attraktive und organisierte Videos für soziale Medien zu erstellen. Am Ende dieses Projekts wirst du gelernt haben, Grafikdesign Tools anzuwenden um kreative und attraktive Videos für soziale Medien zu gestalten.
Marketing Plan
Social Media Marketing
Social Media
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Erstelle einen PicsArt Account.
Entwickle eine Vorlage für ein Social Media Video in PicsArt und erkunde deinen PicsArt Arbeitsplatz.
Wende Grafikdesign Techniken in deinem Social Media Video mit PicsArt an.
Bearbeite dein Video für soziale Medien mit PicsArt.
Veröffentliche dein Video mit PicsArt in den sozialen Medien.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.