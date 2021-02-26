Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Examine 508 Compliance & Accessibility in Chrome Extensions

About the Course

Creating compliant material is the right thing to do, but it can seem like an expensive undertaking and an enormously high bar to meet. In this project you will become familiar with Federal 508 compliance standards and how they can become an asset to an organization’s goal of connecting individuals with content in a meaningful way. You will also gain hands-on experience with a no-cost technique for one component of accessibility testing. That is testing for color blindness accessibility with the Colorblindly extension in your Chrome Browser. By the end of this project, you will be able to confidently leverage Chrome browser extensions to test information accessibility, so that you can ensure that as much of your audience as possible can intuitively take in and interact with your organization’s information. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Jorge G

Feb 25, 2021

I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.

By Philipp C T

Dec 29, 2021

T​his course is harmful to beginners as they are mislead what accessibility testing entails and useless to intermediate lerners, as it does not really teach anything about 508 complience. A short lecture on what the law says is nice, but the focus is on a single (and not very good) extention to see what colour blindness looks like.

T​his course should be deleted of the system.

