KA
Aug 5, 2020
A Nice choice of the contents in this course, I must say! A good guided that I should recommend everyone to take. Good luck!
MS
Jul 15, 2020
It was an interesting course, explaining hat is happening inside a machine learning algorithm.
By Lasai b•
Nov 24, 2020
This course is great. The instructor and the tools to follow the explanations are awesome. Thank you!
By Cheikh B•
Nov 19, 2020
The best project and one the best instructors in Coursera projects
By H. D S•
Aug 10, 2021
Great intro to machine learning and model intrepretation
By Chow K M•
Mar 6, 2022
Found the exposure to h2o and lime helpful. Thank you.
By Kadek A W•
Jul 8, 2020
Very good course, everything was just right
By ARAVIND K R•
Jul 7, 2020
It's very informative and usefull to me
By Simon S R•
Sep 2, 2020
Theory of Lime should be more highlighted!