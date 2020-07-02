Exploratory Data Analysis
130 ratings
5,318 already enrolled
Understand the concept of Exploratory Data Analysis
Create visual methods to analyze the data
Analyze trends, patterns, relationships in the data
130 ratings
5,318 already enrolled
Understand the concept of Exploratory Data Analysis
Create visual methods to analyze the data
Analyze trends, patterns, relationships in the data
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn exploratory data analysis techniques and create visual methods to analyze trends, patterns, and relationships in the data. By the end of this project, you will have applied EDA on a real-world dataset. This class is for learners who want to use Python for applying data visualization and data analysis, and for learners who are currently taking a basic machine learning course or have already finished a machine learning course and are searching for a practical data visualization and analysis project course. Also, this project provides learners with basic knowledge about exploratory analysis and improves their skills in creating maps which helps them in fulfilling their career goals by adding this project to their portfolios.
Python Programming
Exploratory Data Analysis
EDA
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Define exploratory data analysis with an overview of the whole project
Import libraries and exploring the dataset
Check missing values and outliers
Create visual methods to analyze the data
Analyze trends, patterns, and relationships in the data
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by APJul 28, 2020
Overall, the certificate course is useful to explore data sets and understand the functionality to visualize data in different manner.
by HAOct 27, 2020
Not so much explanation but useful code for data analysis
by RTJul 18, 2020
Quite easy and nice course if you want to do first steps in data analysis with python
by SWJul 2, 2020
this course ended me up with brilliant coding skills and python skills which i can use in my business data analysis while working on excel giving presentations.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.