SW
Jul 2, 2020
this course ended me up with brilliant coding skills and python skills which i can use in my business data analysis while working on excel giving presentations.
AP
Jul 28, 2020
Overall, the certificate course is useful to explore data sets and understand the functionality to visualize data in different manner.
By Marwa A E•
Aug 2, 2020
Nice introductory for EDA using python, but not for absolute beginners if they will get caught in the code itself then they need to understand the packages used first then start this project before getting into how to deal with the information understood after doing EDA on their datasets.
For me, it was a very good project to sum up what i want to do with my own projects at work.
Big thanks to the instructor.
By SYED M W•
Jul 3, 2020
By Amol P•
Jul 29, 2020
By Jorge G•
Feb 25, 2021
I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously.
By Adil A•
Nov 15, 2020
NOTHING WAS EASY TO UNDERSTAND. NEED TO BE MUCH CLEAR AND UNDERSTANDABLE .
By Cheikh B•
Dec 6, 2020
I love all of your projects very easy to understand low code and good explaination.
Thanks Mo Rebaie and Coursera
By Ruslan T•
Jul 19, 2020
Quite easy and nice course if you want to do first steps in data analysis with python
By Vicente A M•
Jul 13, 2020
I learned a lot throughout this week, excellent course!
By Jimboy D G•
Nov 3, 2020
Thank you for making this course.
By Aya A D•
Feb 17, 2021
Nice course
By Muhammad M•
Dec 25, 2020
infomative
By Deepak K•
Nov 5, 2020
Thank You
By Jitin S•
Sep 11, 2020
GOOD
By Mike C•
Nov 24, 2020
It was a good overview on using pandas, numpy, scipy.stats, and matplotlib to do exploratory data analysis on a csv file. It could have spent a little more time explaining the library calls used, but for me that was OK because I had the course up on one monitor and Google up on another.
By haider a•
Oct 28, 2020
Not so much explanation but useful code for data analysis
By Lovely E•
Oct 22, 2021
There were some inconsistent parts of the video. I noticed an error during the histogram plot section. Also, I encountered an error in the workspace where it said the session lasted too long and that I would not have access to the workspace anymore.
By Ashley S•
Dec 13, 2021
Why did I get a certificate and cannot move on in just an hour?
By Anton V•
Dec 20, 2021
This is really bad.
The UI really slow and sluggish.
Materials are of poor quality: unprepared speech, repetition, pauses. It's sometimes hard to distinguish what the person in the videos is saying.
And it's not refundable. Waste of money.