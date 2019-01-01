Chevron Left
Back to Extract Text Data with Java and Regex

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Extract Text Data with Java and Regex by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will extract email text data from a file using a regular expression in a Java program. Java is a widely used programming language largely because of its versatility. One of the Developer tools often needed is file data extraction and Java contains methods to handle that task. For example, email files containing email addresses can often be difficult to analyze because of extraneous data. Error log files may also be more easily analyzed by matching specific data fields. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
