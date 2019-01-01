Learner Reviews & Feedback for Extract Text Data with Java and Regex by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will extract email text data from a file using a regular expression in a Java program.
Java is a widely used programming language largely because of its versatility. One of the Developer tools often needed is file data extraction and Java contains methods to handle that task. For example, email files containing email addresses can often be difficult to analyze because of extraneous data. Error log files may also be more easily analyzed by matching specific data fields.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....