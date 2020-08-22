Learner Reviews & Feedback for Facial Expression Recognition with Keras by Coursera Project Network
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will build and train a convolutional neural network (CNN) in Keras from scratch to recognize facial expressions. The data consists of 48x48 pixel grayscale images of faces. The objective is to classify each face based on the emotion shown in the facial expression into one of seven categories (0=Angry, 1=Disgust, 2=Fear, 3=Happy, 4=Sad, 5=Surprise, 6=Neutral). You will use OpenCV to automatically detect faces in images and draw bounding boxes around them. Once you have trained, saved, and exported the CNN, you will directly serve the trained model to a web interface and perform real-time facial expression recognition on video and image data.
This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, and Keras pre-installed.
- You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want.
- This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
RD
Jul 3, 2020
All the concepts are well explained. The project gives a nice insight about how we can integrate different ML frameworks to build a project and also how to deploy the model as a web app by Flask.
IK
Oct 26, 2020
This is a great hands-on project ! It is very well designed, and the instructor guides you to do it step by step. I enjoy this learning and practicing process a lot. Thank you !