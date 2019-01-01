Facilitate Online Discussions with Eduflow
Create a new Eduflow account and course.
Create and manage discussion activities.
Invite students to the course and review participant data.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Create a new Eduflow account and course.
Create and manage discussion activities.
Invite students to the course and review participant data.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this project, you will create and learn how to facilitate an online discussion with Eduflow. Eduflow is a free, easy-to-use online course builder that allows you to develop an interactive learning experience. One of the many great features of Eduflow is their user friendly and interactive discussion format. Eduflow allows you to break the course participants up into smaller groups, giving you the ability to host more effective and interactive discussions. Instructors also have the ability to create prerequisites, completion rules, and deadlines to better manage the discussion process and keep course participants on task. With its social-media-like aesthetic, it is a great way for learners to interact with their instructor and peers and fully immerse themselves into the course content. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
This project is designed for any teacher, educator, or instructor looking to incorporate online discussions in their Eduflow courses.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create an Eduflow Account
Add Flows to Your Course
Add Activities to Your Flows
Create a Discussion Activity
Explore Discussions as the Student and Review Participant Data
