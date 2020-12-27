Learner Reviews & Feedback for Facilitate Online Discussions with Eduflow by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project, you will create and learn how to facilitate an online discussion with Eduflow. Eduflow is a free, easy-to-use online course builder that allows you to develop an interactive learning experience. One of the many great features of Eduflow is their user friendly and interactive discussion format. Eduflow allows you to break the course participants up into smaller groups, giving you the ability to host more effective and interactive discussions. Instructors also have the ability to create prerequisites, completion rules, and deadlines to better manage the discussion process and keep course participants on task. With its social-media-like aesthetic, it is a great way for learners to interact with their instructor and peers and fully immerse themselves into the course content.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
By Bensen A
•
Dec 26, 2020
Abby Saey's courses are some of the Best Project Courses I have done in Coursera. Her explanations are easy to follow and she points out all important details and tips. This course teaches us how to create a course in Eduflow and how to include and facilitate online discussions to our course. I highly recommend this course and other courses by Abby Saey. All the Best!!!