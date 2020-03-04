Fast Typer Game using Pygame

Create a main game loop using pygame.

Load text documents and define functions and checks.

Create a start and a reset button.

By the end of this project, you will create a fully functioning 2 player jet fighters game using Pygame in Microsoft Visual Studio Code. This project will give you a great head start towards learning more and mastering one of the most used programming languages in the world. In this project you will be able to identify and apply many basic fundamentals such as data structures, variables, loops etc. and create a GUI with dynamic labels. Learning and understanding Pygame in Python will help you progress in the programming field by creating simple Python applications. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

  • Pygame

  • Python Programming

  • Video Game Development

  1. You will be able to import pygame and set up the main game loop

  2. You will be able to load text documents into lists and define a function that randomly selects a word from a list.

  3. You will be able to implement a level counter function and create a text field for the user.

  4. You will be able to implement checks for the text field and draw it on the window display.

  5. You will be able to create a start button for the game and display a timer and a score label on the window display.

  6. You will be able to create a reset button for the game and a implement a function that shows a pop up when the game is over or resets.

