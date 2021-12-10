Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fast Typer Game using Pygame by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will create a fully functioning 2 player jet fighters game using Pygame in Microsoft Visual Studio Code. This project will give you a great head start towards learning more and mastering one of the most used programming languages in the world. In this project you will be able to identify and apply many basic fundamentals such as data structures, variables, loops etc. and create a GUI with dynamic labels. Learning and understanding Pygame in Python will help you progress in the programming field by creating simple Python applications.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Fast Typer Game using Pygame
By TomDotCom
Dec 10, 2021
hard to understand due to poor microphone quality, all you really do is just copy what you see on the screen, did not really learn very much.