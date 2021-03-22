Learner Reviews & Feedback for Perform Feature Analysis with Yellowbrick by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Welcome to this project-based course on Performing Feature Analysis with Yellowbrick. In this course, we are going to use visualizations to steer machine learning workflows. The problem we will tackle is to predict whether rooms in apartments are occupied or unoccupied based on passive sensor data such as temperature, humidity, light and CO2 levels. With an emphasis on visual steering of our analysis, we will cover the following topics in our machine learning workflow: feature analysis using methods such as scatter plots, RadViz, parallel coordinates plots, feature ranking, and manifold visualization.
This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, Yellowbrick, and scikit-learn pre-installed.
Notes:
- You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want.
- This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
