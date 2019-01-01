البحث عن وظيفة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي
تتعرف عزيزي المتعلّم/الطالب في هذه الدورة التدريبية على كيفية البحث عن وظائف عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي. وسنعرض عن العديد من المواقع الشاملة والهادفة والتي تمكننا من الحصول على وظيفة بأسهل الطرق، ومن هذه المواقع، موقع لينكد إن بتفاصيله الشاملة، إضافة إلى موقع الفيسبوك وكيفية البحث عن وظيفة بواسطته، كما ونتعرف على موقع النكري غالف (naukri gulf) وعلى موقع إنديد جوبز (indeed jobs) وشرح كيفية البحث عن وظيفة بواسطتهما. بعد الانتهاء من الدورة ستتمكن من معرفة كيفية البحث والحصول على وظيفة مناسبة باستخدام وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.
التعرف على موقع اللينكد إن وكيفية إنشاء حساب (linkedin)
التعرف على كيفية ايجاد وظيفة عبر موقع اللينكد إن
كيفية ايجاد وظيفة عبر موقع الفيسبوك (Facebook)
كيفية البحث عن وظيفة عبر موقع الفيسبوك كاريرز وموقع النيكري غالف (facebook/careers and naukrigulf)
كيفية البحث عن وظيفة عبر موقع انديد جوبز (indeed jobs)
