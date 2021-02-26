Chevron Left
Manually searching specific metadata for an academic paper is laborious. Is there any magic that we can get all metadata for the bibliography search done at once? Crossref is the tool for you. It can extract the metadata for tens of thousands of papers online in one run. By the end of this project, learners will be able to create their own tailored R function to find paper metrics from the Crossref API. The function, which will be guided to build step by step, can easily be re-used when there are newly added articles or if the learners want to get the most up-to-date metrics. In this guided project, the instructor will walk learners through understanding the Crossref API, tailoring an R function, and wrangling the bibliography dataset. A good handle of this method will make it convenient for learners to analyze different metrics for bibliography from different fields, such as impact and number of collaborators....
By Jorge G

Feb 26, 2021

I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.

By Sary B

Mar 9, 2021

Code generated does not work. Instructor explanations were limited.

