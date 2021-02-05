Learner Reviews & Feedback for Flat design: draw a vector image from a picture on Inkscape. by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to
- use Inkscape to create vector graphics
- explore flat design
- explore vector graphics
By the end of this project, you will learn how to use Inkscape to draw a vector graphic starting from a picture.
You’ll discover how to create a vector image adopting a flat design style.
This guided project is for graphic designers, illustrators, or artists who want to discover Inkscape as an open-source alternative to common vector images editing software.
It is open to anyone interested in graphic design who wants to be introduced to vector graphic or flat design.
You don't need to be a professional to enjoy this course, though, familiarity with graphic design or visual arts terminology will help you to get the most out of the project.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Constanza V B
Feb 5, 2021
Excellent course if you want to learn basic functions of Inkscape while having some fun drawing. I really enjoyed it!!
By Manar M N H
May 20, 2021
simple and effective learning , Thanks
By arthur w
Jun 27, 2021
I was really good but then at the in video skipped and I didnt get to see how the process of her making the body of the fox