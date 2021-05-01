Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fundamentals of Graphic Design: Build your own Logo Design by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour and 30 mins long project-based course, you will learn how to create a logo for your brand, campaign, or business using Inkscape. Additionally, you will be able to incorporate colors, texts, and images that reflect your brand identity and convey your message to your audience. You will be able to create a very simple logo that is attractive, inviting, and easily comprehensible using one simple technique called Negative Space. Moreover, you will be able to identify the importance of color psychology when it comes to logo design. Along the way, you will apply and practice the basics of Inkscape as a designing software which will help you in your campaign creation or company launch.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Fundamentals of Graphic Design: Build your own Logo Design
By Husada H
May 1, 2021
I did not use the Rhyme, I used my own Inkscape. The Rhyme felt clunky and heavy and lagging.
By Adam A
Sep 19, 2021
you cant work without it zooming back to the video when you should be working at the same time what a shit course