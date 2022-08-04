Game-based Learning with Scratch

Offered By
In this Guided Project, you will:
3 hours
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

From old-age analog to high-tech digital, games are one of the most attention capturing mediums that exist. Many wonder why. Even more wonder how to use or create games that are capable to achieve specific goals, from costumer retention to civic engagement. In this hands-on guided project you will understand how the process of game design (and playing) can be used as a vehicle for learning. To that end, we will be engaging with theoretical and practical resources on the "Art of Game Design", as well as with the Scratch environment, which will be used to create a game of your own throughout our process.

Skills you will develop

  • digital-ed

  • Programming logic

  • participatory education

  • Game Design

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder