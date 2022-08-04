Learner Reviews & Feedback for Game-based Learning with Scratch by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
From old-age analog to high-tech digital, games are one of the most attention capturing mediums that exist. Many wonder why. Even more wonder how to use or create games that are capable to achieve specific goals, from costumer retention to civic engagement.
In this hands-on guided project you will understand how the process of game design (and playing) can be used as a vehicle for learning. To that end, we will be engaging with theoretical and practical resources on the "Art of Game Design", as well as with the Scratch environment, which will be used to create a game of your own throughout our process....