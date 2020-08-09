Chevron Left
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn the game theoretic concepts of Two player Static and Dynamic Games, Pure and Mixed strategy Nash Equilibria for static games (illustrations with unique and multiple solutions), Example of Axelrod tournament. You will be building two player Nash games and analyze them using Python packages Nashpy and Axelrod, especially built for game theoretic analyses. Also, you will gain the understanding of computational mechanisms related to the aforementioned concepts. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

LM

Mar 4, 2021

Good introduction and the exercises are very well structerd and the pace is easy to follow. Beware that the sound quality is not great.

OO

Aug 7, 2020

a very interesting project to learn basics of python programming in game theory

By Jorge S

Aug 9, 2020

Not recommended:

The instructor does not explain any of the theory behind what we are doing, she is hard to understand without captions due to a bad microphone, and seems to be improvising instead of going through a script.

On top of that the "Rhyme" platform is a train wreck: the video is displayed in a tiny fraction of the screen, if forces you to use a untrusted VM and login using your Google account, vide stops when the window loses focus, etc.

By oussama1995

Aug 8, 2020

By Ahnaf T A

Aug 22, 2020

Thank you!

By Pascal U E

Aug 21, 2020

The images in the notebook did show up, I have to rewind the video to see instructions

By Luís M B d M

Mar 4, 2021

By Manojkumar

Sep 27, 2020

It is so easy and very use full

By Wadekar S B

Aug 17, 2020

Nice Course !!!

By Jesus M Z F

Jul 28, 2020

Great course

By Komal W

Jul 27, 2020

thank you

By Buhong L

Sep 6, 2020

good for beginners but too simple for intermediates

By Shazia M S

Oct 14, 2020

I respect but the voice is not natural

By Piotr Z

Jan 24, 2021

Bad audio track, not easy to follow.

