Mar 4, 2021
Good introduction and the exercises are very well structerd and the pace is easy to follow. Beware that the sound quality is not great.
Aug 7, 2020
a very interesting project to learn basics of python programming in game theory
By Jorge S•
Aug 9, 2020
Not recommended:
The instructor does not explain any of the theory behind what we are doing, she is hard to understand without captions due to a bad microphone, and seems to be improvising instead of going through a script.
On top of that the "Rhyme" platform is a train wreck: the video is displayed in a tiny fraction of the screen, if forces you to use a untrusted VM and login using your Google account, vide stops when the window loses focus, etc.
By oussama1995•
Aug 8, 2020
By Ahnaf T A•
Aug 22, 2020
Thank you!
By Pascal U E•
Aug 21, 2020
The images in the notebook did show up, I have to rewind the video to see instructions
By Luís M B d M•
Mar 4, 2021
By Manojkumar•
Sep 27, 2020
It is so easy and very use full
By Wadekar S B•
Aug 17, 2020
Nice Course !!!
By Jesus M Z F•
Jul 28, 2020
Great course
By Komal W•
Jul 27, 2020
thank you
By Buhong L•
Sep 6, 2020
good for beginners but too simple for intermediates
By Shazia M S•
Oct 14, 2020
I respect but the voice is not natural
By Piotr Z•
Jan 24, 2021
Bad audio track, not easy to follow.