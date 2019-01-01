Generate a Report with LibreOffice Base
Create a report using the LibreOffice Base Report Wizard.
Modify an existing report using the LibreOffice Base Report Design View.
Work with reports that display data from queries and multiple tables.
Create a report using the LibreOffice Base Report Wizard.
Modify an existing report using the LibreOffice Base Report Design View.
Work with reports that display data from queries and multiple tables.
By the end of this project you will have used LibreOffice to create a variety of reports for displaying data that originates in relational tables. A report provides a way for users to view only the data they need, and in the format that makes data analysis most effective. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Report Generation
Relational Database
LibreOffice Base Reports
Report Wizard
Report Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Tour the LibreOffice Base user interface as you become familiar with the tables and relationships that make up the Client database.
Use the LibreOffice Base Report Wizard to create a report that can be used to view data that originates in a single table in a relational database.
Alter the appearance and content of an existing report by adding a title and modifying labels using LibreOffice Base Report Design View.
Generate a LibreOffice report that is used to display the rows of the temporary table generated by a query.
Use the LibreOffice Base Report Wizard to generate a report that uses grouping, while retrieving and displaying data from two tables.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.