Chevron Left
Back to Generate a Report with LibreOffice Base

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Generate a Report with LibreOffice Base by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project you will have used LibreOffice to create a variety of reports for displaying data that originates in relational tables. A report provides a way for users to view only the data they need, and in the format that makes data analysis most effective. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Generate a Report with LibreOffice Base

By Rozie_2020

Dec 29, 2020

Libre Office reminds me of a different version of computing.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder