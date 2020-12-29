Learner Reviews & Feedback for Generate a Report with LibreOffice Base by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project you will have used LibreOffice to create a variety of reports for displaying data that originates in relational tables. A report provides a way for users to view only the data they need, and in the format that makes data analysis most effective.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Rozie_2020
Dec 29, 2020
Libre Office reminds me of a different version of computing.