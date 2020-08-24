Generating New Recipes using GPT-2
Clean and preprocess text data for modeling
Create datasets for large-scale language generation
Fine-tune large-scale language model on small and niche task of generating recipes
In this 2 hour long project, you will learn how to preprocess a text dataset comprising recipes, and split it into a training and validation set. You will learn how to use the HuggingFace library to fine-tune a deep, generative model, and specifically how to train such a model on Google Colab. Finally, you will learn how to use GPT-2 effectively to create realistic and unique recipes from lists of ingredients based on the aforementioned dataset. This project aims to teach you how to fine-tune a large-scale model, and the sheer magnitude of resources it takes for these models to learn. You will also learn about knowledge distillation and its efficacy in use cases such as this one. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Python Programming
Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to the task and demo
Exploratory data analysis and visualizations
Dataset preparation
GPT-2 theory and related machine learning concepts
Model training on Google Colab
Evaluating model performance empirically
by RMApr 20, 2022
Really fun project with knowledgeable instructor. Highly recommended. :)
by RRAug 24, 2020
Excellent hands-on experience on how to do use big Models like GPT-2
by DMAug 29, 2020
Thank you for your efforts but resources of this course not available once the course have completed!!
