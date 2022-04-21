RM
Apr 20, 2022
Really fun project with knowledgeable instructor. Highly recommended. :)
RR
Aug 24, 2020
Excellent hands-on experience on how to do use big Models like GPT-2
By Rossana M•
Apr 20, 2022
Really fun project with knowledgeable instructor. Highly recommended. :)
By Raj R•
Aug 25, 2020
Excellent hands-on experience on how to do use big Models like GPT-2
By Samar M•
Aug 30, 2020
Thank you for your efforts but resources of this course not available once the course have completed!!
By Jorge G•
Feb 25, 2021
I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.
By Mohammad J•
Mar 8, 2022
The resulting trained system tends to hallucinate a lot. For example the recipie includes ingridents that are not in the list, and some sometimes odd things are mixed like cream and lemon.
inaccurancies and hallucinate are not addressed in this course. But if you just want to understand the pipework and how to use google colab its not bad.
By Alejandro N•
Dec 29, 2021
Incomplete resources, a lot of people unable to finish the project because the lecturer does not include all the files needed to execute them! Very dissapointed with this project!
By Mayur S•
Sep 24, 2020
One of my primary motivation to opt for this course was to understand how to fine-tune GPT2. Bit disappointed.