Learner Reviews & Feedback for Hierarchical Clustering using Euclidean Distance by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will create a Python program using a jupyter interface that analyzes a group of viruses and plot a dendrogram based on similarities among them. The dendrogram that you will create will depend on the cumulative skew profile, which in turn depends on the nucleotide composition. You will use complete genome sequences for many viruses including, Corona, SARS, HIV, Zika, Dengue, enterovirus, and West Nile viruses....
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Hierarchical Clustering using Euclidean Distance
By Amichay E
•
Feb 18, 2021
i cant understand the lecturer. please resign me from this curse.