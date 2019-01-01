Gestión de proyectos Agile e historias de usuario con Trello
Saber cómo generar historias de usuario
Aprender a gestionar proyectos con metodología Agile
Aprender acerca de la herramienta de Trello
Gracias a este curso aprenderás a cómo utilizar una de las herramientas más demandadas para la gestión de proyectos en línea, como es Trello. También aprenderás acerca de la metodología Agile y la generación de historias de usuario. Para ello, te guiaremos desde cero para que aprendas que es la metodología agile, la diferencia entre Scrum y Kanban así como el proceso de gestión agile. Después avanzaremos con Trello, desde el manejo básico y la creación de historias de usuario, hasta funcionalidades avanzadas e integración de nuevas funcionalidades con Planyway. Finalmente desarrollarás un proyecto de principio a fin donde utilices todo lo aprendido acerca de la gestión de proyectos agile, creación de historias de usuario y de Trello.
User Story
Trello
Gestión de proyectos
Fundamentos de la metodología Agile: Scrum y Kanban
Recorrido a través de Trello
Proceso de la gestión de proyectos Agile en Trello
Ejercicio Práctico: Desarrollo del Tablero de Trello
Historias de usuario en Trello
Ejercicio Práctico. Desarrollo de las historias de usuario
Primer tablero de Scrum en Trello
Funcionalidades avanzadas para gestión de proyectos
Ejercicio Práctico. Gestión del proyecto con Scrum y Planyway
Control de productividad con Planiway y Trello
Cumulative Challenge
