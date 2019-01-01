Learner Reviews & Feedback for Get, Shape, Combine and Merge the datasets using Power BI by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to professionally format and manipulate different datasets using Power Bi. you will be able to identify the basics of power BI, use it to create a model, and import data from different types of data sources. Moreover, you will be able to manipulate your data, reduce the number of data, merge columns, replace values, change data types and apply statistical and standard functions. You will also be able to insert a new index column, append two or more queries with each other, and sort and clean your dataset. Finally, you will be able to apply union, except and intersect, combine data of two tables and add results in a new table.
Many companies use Power BI to connect, Transform and model the data and also create charts, graphs, reports, and dashboards, which are collections of visuals, and finally, share reports with others using the Power BI service.
This guided project is for people in the field of data and data analysis. people who want to learn Power BI. It provides you with the important steps to be a business intelligence specialist.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....