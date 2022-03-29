Get Started with Adobe Illustrator
26 ratings
2,030 already enrolled
Understand how Adobe Illustrator can improve your value as a designer
Use the basic tools in Adobe Illustrator
Create your first design
In this project, you will learn how to start using Adobe Illustrator. Adobe Illustrator is a vector-based design program in which you can design anything from logos, symbols, icons, patterns, compositions for posters, web, social media, and any other marketing material you want to create. You will know the main software tools and their uses to be able to create different arts for marketing purposes. Knowing the basics of graphic design is a great added value to any professional today. You can extend your opportunities in the professional world with the right tools. Today we will be creating a simple logo using the key tools in Adobe Illustrator and you will be able to customize yours. If you are a creative person and with a lot of desire to do things out of the box this is the pro With the tools that you will learn today you will be able to create any art, get excited!
Adobe Illustrator
Content Creation
Graphic Arts
Graphic Design
Computer Program
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Open a new project and select canvas size.
Change canvas size and get to know tools and windows.
Use the type tool
Practice task: Open a new canva with a specific size and add text to it.
Create shapes
Create free shapes
Challenge task: Create a logo for your personal brand using Adobe Illustrator
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by MHMar 29, 2022
I am satisfied, because the material is delivered in sequence
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.