In this project, you will learn how to start using Adobe Illustrator. Adobe Illustrator is a vector-based design program in which you can design anything from logos, symbols, icons, patterns, compositions for posters, web, social media, and any other marketing material you want to create.
You will know the main software tools and their uses to be able to create different arts for marketing purposes. Knowing the basics of graphic design is a great added value to any professional today. You can extend your opportunities in the professional world with the right tools. Today we will be creating a simple logo using the key tools in Adobe Illustrator and you will be able to customize yours.
If you are a creative person and with a lot of desire to do things out of the box this is the pro With the tools that you will learn today you will be able to create any art, get excited!...
By Sussan G
•
Mar 10, 2022
A good intro to Adobe Illustrator. Solid foundation for more complex training.
By Muhamad H
•
Mar 29, 2022
I am satisfied, because the material is delivered in sequence