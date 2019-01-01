Get Started with Click Up
Learn how to use Click Up as a project and team manager.
Learn how to stay organized with Click Up.
In this project you will learn how to use ClickUp. Click Up is a project management tool that allows you to stay organized with your team and be as productive as you can be. Click Up is an incredible tool that allows you to have as many team members as you want in your account without having to pay. You'll be able to manage projects, tasks, and sub-tasks. You can chat with your team members, upload documents, and much more. In this guided project, you will have the opportunity to explore Click Up and become familiar with its functions and tools. If you have experience as a team leader you know how unorganized projects can get, Click Up allows you to get organized, have better communication, and complete your projects as quickly and productively as you can.
Freelance Work
Organizing (Management)
Human Resources (HR)
Project Management
Critical Thinking
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Learn how to get started and understand the hierarchy with Click Up
Manage sharing and permissions in Click Up
Set up your workspace in Click Up
Learn how to create a dashboard using Click Up.
Assign task to team members and establish due dates to certain task in Click Up
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
