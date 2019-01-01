Learner Reviews & Feedback for Get Started with Click Up by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project you will learn how to use ClickUp. Click Up is a project management tool that allows you to stay organized with your team and be as productive as you can be. Click Up is an incredible tool that allows you to have as many team members as you want in your account without having to pay. You'll be able to manage projects, tasks, and sub-tasks. You can chat with your team members, upload documents, and much more. In this guided project, you will have the opportunity to explore Click Up and become familiar with its functions and tools. If you have experience as a team leader you know how unorganized projects can get, Click Up allows you to get organized, have better communication, and complete your projects as quickly and productively as you can....