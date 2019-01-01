Get started with Facebook Audience Insights
Create a Facebook Business Account.
Access Facebook Audience Insights and identify your audience.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Create a Facebook Business Account.
Access Facebook Audience Insights and identify your audience.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
After completing this guided project, you will be able to access and use Facebook Audience Insights to better market your business on Facebook and reach your desired target group. The goal of this project is to familiarize yourself using the Facebook Audience Insights tool. By achieving this goal, you will be able to create a promising marketing strategy and to reach your target audience on Facebook. The objective of social media marketing is finding creative ways to attract the attention of social media users for its products and services, many times on a lean marketing budget. Today, you will first create a Facebook Business Page Account. Later, I will introduce you to Facebook Insights. Facebook Insights is a very powerful Facebook marketing analytics tool. It offers a wealth of data to help you understand more about the users who visit your Facebook Page and your target audience.
This project is for people working in sales and/or marketing or small business owners who wish to advertise their business on Facebook.
Social Media Marketing
Social Media
Marketing Strategy
Social Media Platforms
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Facebook Business Account.
Discover Facebook Page Insights and obtain information about your target audience.
Use Facebook Page Insights to discover interests of the average Facebook User.
Access Facebook Audience Insights and identify your audience.
Choose the strategy for your next Facebook Ad campaign.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.