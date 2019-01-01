Learner Reviews & Feedback for Get started with Facebook Audience Insights by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
After completing this guided project, you will be able to access and use Facebook Audience Insights to better market your business on Facebook and reach your desired target group.
The goal of this project is to familiarize yourself using the Facebook Audience Insights tool. By achieving this goal, you will be able to create a promising marketing strategy and to reach your target audience on Facebook.
The objective of social media marketing is finding creative ways to attract the attention of social media users for its products and services, many times on a lean marketing budget.
Today, you will first create a Facebook Business Page Account. Later, I will introduce you to Facebook Insights. Facebook Insights is a very powerful Facebook marketing analytics tool. It offers a wealth of data to help you understand more about the users who visit your Facebook Page and your target audience....