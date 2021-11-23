MS
Feb 7, 2022
I don't know if the beginning of Figma could have been explained better.
RE
May 27, 2022
Thank you. This Guided Project was very helpful. :)
By Kate•
Nov 23, 2021
I was easily able to follow along with all steps. I preferred working in my own Figma account in a separate browser tab, but a cloud option was provided for users who might not have a Figma account. Very straightforward and gave me a good grasp of how to find my way around, quickly.
By Hagia S•
Feb 8, 2022
By Rafael E•
May 27, 2022
Thank you. This Guided Project was very helpful. :)
By Emma C•
Mar 29, 2022
Extremely basic as you might expect from the length and title. Very poorly narrated but that's not the end of the world. What is more concerning is that basic and helpful things like navigating around the page, zooming in and out, using components from a team library etc are not covered.
By Khalid F A•
May 4, 2022
Waste of the time. Don't bother with this course. The functionality shown can be learned on your own just by creating a new account on Figma and hovering over the interface. Read an article or two on Figma basics and you'll be on the same level.
By Lauren J•
May 10, 2022
I am unable to increase the size of the screen when using the guide. Therefore I cannot see anything or read it to accomplish anything. I hate you.