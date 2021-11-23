Chevron Left
Figma is a web-based graphics editing and user interface design app that works on your browser. What does that really mean? You can access your projects from multiple devices without installing software. You and others can work on the same file in real-time taking the project from brainstorming to prototypes. You can use Figma to design briefs, create storyboards, reduce complexity on web sites and even design your CV or resume all while collaborating with others in real time! By the end of this project, you will go through the steps to learn about the application to develop a web page or homepage for your own app....

By Kate

Nov 23, 2021

I was easily able to follow along with all steps. I preferred working in my own Figma account in a separate browser tab, but a cloud option was provided for users who might not have a Figma account. Very straightforward and gave me a good grasp of how to find my way around, quickly.

By Hagia S

Feb 8, 2022

I don't know if the beginning of Figma could have been explained better.

By Rafael E

May 27, 2022

Thank you. This Guided Project was very helpful. :)

By Emma C

Mar 29, 2022

E​xtremely basic as you might expect from the length and title. Very poorly narrated but that's not the end of the world. What is more concerning is that basic and helpful things like navigating around the page, zooming in and out, using components from a team library etc are not covered.

By Khalid F A

May 4, 2022

W​aste of the time. Don't bother with this course. The functionality shown can be learned on your own just by creating a new account on Figma and hovering over the interface. Read an article or two on Figma basics and you'll be on the same level.

By Lauren J

May 10, 2022

I​ am unable to increase the size of the screen when using the guide. Therefore I cannot see anything or read it to accomplish anything. I hate you.

