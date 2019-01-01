Learner Reviews & Feedback for Get Started With Tableau by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Tableau is a powerful software program frequently used by business analysts in a variety of departments including sales, marketing, finance, operation and more. Analysts within these departments use Tableau to create visualizations that explain datasets and tell data stories. In this project, learners will learn the basic steps to begin using Tableau. They will learn how to upload data and how the user interface works. Learners will move on to understand the difference between dimensions and measures as well as discrete and concrete variables. Learners will apply these new skills as they build bar graphs, line graphs, and tables. At the conclusion of this project, learners will feel confident in their ability to answer common business questions with Tableau visualizations. Along the way, there are questions and challenges to test learning and to display skills....