Get started with Upwork
Learn how to use Upwork to start your Freelance career
Work on Portfolios and Proposals for Freelance work
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Learn how to use Upwork to start your Freelance career
Work on Portfolios and Proposals for Freelance work
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this project you will learn how to use the freelance platform Upwork to find freelance jobs in your area of expertise. Upwork is a platform that will help you get hired for jobs that match your qualifications really easily by having them filtered out for you already. In this guided project you will create a profile in upwork from scratch, you will create a portfolio to show your skills and previous experiences to new potential clients, you will learn everything about billing and getting paid and you will also find jobs and create your proposals to get hired. If you are looking to start your career as a freelancer, Upwork is a great starting point as it's very user friendly, protects you and makes sure that you get paid accordingly. There are no upfront costs for users.
No prior experience required.
Freelance Work
Software
Freelancing
Computer Network
portfolio
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Discover how to kickstart your career as a freelancer using Upwork
Create your first portfolio to show your projects in Upwork
Set up your payment and billing information in Upwork
Optional Practice task: Create a portfolio in Upwork showcasing your skills
Find jobs that match your qualifications in Upwork
Write an interesting and engaging proposal to find a job in Upwork
Optional Challenge Task: Create a proposal
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.