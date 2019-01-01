Learner Reviews & Feedback for Get started with Upwork by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project you will learn how to use the freelance platform Upwork to find freelance jobs in your area of expertise. Upwork is a platform that will help you get hired for jobs that match your qualifications really easily by having them filtered out for you already. In this guided project you will create a profile in upwork from scratch, you will create a portfolio to show your skills and previous experiences to new potential clients, you will learn everything about billing and getting paid and you will also find jobs and create your proposals to get hired. If you are looking to start your career as a freelancer, Upwork is a great starting point as it's very user friendly, protects you and makes sure that you get paid accordingly. There are no upfront costs for users....