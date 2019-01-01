Getting Started With Adobe Photoshop
After completing this project, you will be able to navigate through Adobe Photoshop and you will be able to perform simple tasks to complete a small project. First, you will learn some key terminology, helpful shortcuts, and how to start a new project in Adobe Photoshop. Then, you will learn how to add a photo to Adobe Photoshop, how to crop it, and you will learn how to use the healing brush tool for your photos. Sometimes photos include items that you do not want to necessarily be in there. In this case, the stamp tool will come in handy. You will learn all about the stamp tool and how to improve your photo with it. Lastly, you will learn different options for saving your project so you can use it further or so you can return to it at a later point in time. The aim of this project is to familiarize you with simple functions in Adobe Photoshop. By the end of this project. you will be able to create a simple photo project.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a new project, learn key terms, and get comfortable with your setup in Adobe Photoshop.
Add a photo, use layers, and crop your photo in Adobe Photoshop.
Practice Assessment (Optional Task: Create a simple edit on a photo)
Use the stamp in Adobe Photoshop.
Save your file in Adobe Photoshop.
Portfolio Activity (Edit a photo and save it with Adobe Photoshop)
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.