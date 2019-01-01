Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started With Adobe Photoshop by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
After completing this project, you will be able to navigate through Adobe Photoshop and you will be able to perform simple tasks to complete a small project. First, you will learn some key terminology, helpful shortcuts, and how to start a new project in Adobe Photoshop. Then, you will learn how to add a photo to Adobe Photoshop, how to crop it, and you will learn how to use the healing brush tool for your photos. Sometimes photos include items that you do not want to necessarily be in there. In this case, the stamp tool will come in handy. You will learn all about the stamp tool and how to improve your photo with it. Lastly, you will learn different options for saving your project so you can use it further or so you can return to it at a later point in time.
The aim of this project is to familiarize you with simple functions in Adobe Photoshop. By the end of this project. you will be able to create a simple photo project....